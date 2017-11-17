Carrier (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star reports.

The Rams currently have a fully healthy receiver corps, so Carrier isn't expected to play much even if he's ready. The 27-year-old tight end has just four receptions this season for 43 yards, and he hasn't had a red zone target since 2015.

