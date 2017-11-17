Rams' Derek Carrier: Continues to nurse hamstring ailment
Carrier (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star reports.
The Rams currently have a fully healthy receiver corps, so Carrier isn't expected to play much even if he's ready. The 27-year-old tight end has just four receptions this season for 43 yards, and he hasn't had a red zone target since 2015.
More News
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...