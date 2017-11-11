The Rams have listed Carrier (hamstring) as doubtful for their Week 10 tilt against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Carrier is the third tight end on the Rams' depth chart, so should he ultimately miss the contest it is unlikely to have any effect on the offense. Final confirmation on his status will likely be announced closer to game-time Sunday.

