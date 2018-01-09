Rams' Derek Carrier: Free agency ahead
Carrier played just three offensive snaps and didn't receive a target during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
The 27-year-old tight end finished the season with eight receptions for 71 yards, as he failed to carve out a meaningful offensive role with Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett ahead of him on the depth chart. Considering Carrier followed first-year head coach Sean McVay from Washington to Los Angeles last offseason, his lack of playing time on offense reinforces his limited upside in the passing attack. Additionally, Higbee and Everett project to improve with experience. With Carrier set to become an unrestricted free agent, it will likely take a change of scenery for him to have a chance of generating fantasy value in 2018.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...