Carrier played just three offensive snaps and didn't receive a target during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

The 27-year-old tight end finished the season with eight receptions for 71 yards, as he failed to carve out a meaningful offensive role with Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett ahead of him on the depth chart. Considering Carrier followed first-year head coach Sean McVay from Washington to Los Angeles last offseason, his lack of playing time on offense reinforces his limited upside in the passing attack. Additionally, Higbee and Everett project to improve with experience. With Carrier set to become an unrestricted free agent, it will likely take a change of scenery for him to have a chance of generating fantasy value in 2018.