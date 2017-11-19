Rams' Derek Carrier: Inactive Week 11
Carrier (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Vikings, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Carrier hasn't really been a factor in the passing game this season, amassing just five targets all year. The Rams will mostly feel his loss on special teams, as Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett will remain the top tight ends in the passing game.
