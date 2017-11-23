Rams' Derek Carrier: No limitations Wednesday
Carrier (hamstring) was full participant at the Rams' practice Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Carrier sat the previous two games with the hamstring issue but appears fully healthy as the Rams get ready for Sunday's game against the Saints. The 27-year-old will likely resume his role as a reserve tight end for Los Angeles.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.