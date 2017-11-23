Carrier (hamstring) was full participant at the Rams' practice Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Carrier sat the previous two games with the hamstring issue but appears fully healthy as the Rams get ready for Sunday's game against the Saints. The 27-year-old will likely resume his role as a reserve tight end for Los Angeles.

