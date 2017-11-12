Carrier (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Carrier carried a doubtful designation ahead of this game, so this isn't much of a surprise. The third-year pro has four receptions on five targets for 43 yards and zero touchdowns. Undrafted rookie, Johnny Mundt, will pick up Carrier's leftover snaps.