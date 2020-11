Rivers was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old was waived by the Patriots on Saturday and won't be able to play Monday against the Buccaneers, but he should officially join the Rams' active roster later this week. Rivers appeared in eight games for New England this season and totaled four tackles and 1.5 sacks in 86 defensive snaps.