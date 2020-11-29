site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-derek-rivers-moves-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Derek Rivers: Moves to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
12:46 am ET 1 min read
Rivers was added to the Rams' active roster Saturday.
The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Rams at the start of the week, but he was on the exempt list while clearing the COVID-19 protocols. Rivers will be able to make his debut with Los Angeles versus San Francisco on Sunday.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read