Kendrick is being evaluated for a concussion following the Rams' 20-12 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Kendrick handled an increased role Sunday since several of the team's other cornerbacks were banged up, but the rookie sixth-rounder sustained a head injury of his own in the fourth quarter. If he's ultimately diagnosed with a concussion, he'll have several steps to clear if he hopes to play next Monday against San Francisco.