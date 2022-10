Kendrick has cleared concussion protocol and is available for Monday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kendrick logged full practice sessions both Friday and Saturday and has shed his status on the injury report as a result. He made his professional debut in Week 3 and logged a 90 percent snap rate with David Long (groin) sidelined. Long has already been ruled out for Week 4, so Kendrick should see a significant role once again.