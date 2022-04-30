The Rams selected Kendrick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 212nd overall.

Kendrick marks the fourth secondary piece added by the Rams over the past two days. A five-star wide receiver recruit out of high school, Kendrick transitioned to corner his sophomore season before ultimately transferring from Clemson to Georgia last year. The redshirt senior was a dynamic player and immediate starter on Georgia's championship defense, but he's been an inconsistent player across his entire collegiate career and profiles more as a depth secondary piece at the NFL level.