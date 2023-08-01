Kendrick (hamstring) has been absent from practices, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reports.

Coach Sean McVay said Kendrick is "making good progress," per Rodrigue, but a timetable for return is unclear. In a Jalen Ramsey-less cornerback room, Kendrick is competing for a starting job this summer. A sixth-round pick last year, Kendrick appeared in 15 games as a rookie, making six starts and playing 50 percent of the defensive snaps.