Kendrick (hamstring) was not included on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Kendrick appears to be ready to go ahead of the 2023 season after he'd been nursing a hamstring injury the last couple weeks. The cornerback is expected to start in the Rams' secondary this year after compiling 43 tackles and four pass deflections over 15 games during his rookie campaign in 2022.