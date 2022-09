Kendrick (concussion) will log a limited practice Thursday, although he is still in concussion protocols, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Kendrick is "making great progress," according to head coach Sean McVay, which Manzano notes in his tweet. He suffered the injury in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals and his status for Monday remains questionable. If he can get fully cleared through concussion protocols, he should be able to suit up in Week 4 against the 49ers.