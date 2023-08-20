Kendrick (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Kendrick has been dealing with an injured hamstring since training camp but now seems to be close to returning. The 2022 sixth-round pick should see solid playing time this season and could even compete for a starting role in what's become a thin position group following Jalen Ramsey's departure.
More News
-
Rams' Derion Kendrick: Missing time with hamstring injury•
-
Rams' Derion Kendrick: Season-best outing Week 13•
-
Rams' Derion Kendrick: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Rams' Derion Kendrick: Logs full practice•
-
Rams' Derion Kendrick: Remains in protocols•
-
Rams' Derion Kendrick: Still in concussion protocol•