Kendrick suffered a concussion during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but coach Sean McVay is cautiously optimistic about his status for Week 4, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kendrick handled an increased role Sunday since several of the team's other cornerbacks were banged up, but the rookie sixth-rounder had to leave the game in the fourth quarter. He'll have one extra day to clear protocols as the Rams next matchup is against the 49ers on Monday night.