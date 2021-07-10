Jackson showed the speed necessary to be a deep threat during offseason programs and is currently projected to be the No. 3 receiver for the Rams, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Multiple injuries have limited Jackson to just eight games over the past two seasons, so it's encouraging to see the speedy veteran healthy heading into the 2021 campaign. However, while he may currently be the favorite for the No. 3 receiver role to start the campaign, sophomore Van Jefferson and 2021 second-round selection Tutu Atwell will be pushing Jackson for playing time. There's potential for Jackson to revitalize his career in head coach Sean McVay's prolific offense, but he might be limited to a deep-threat role with Jefferson likely already the better fit for underneath routes. As a result, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with Jackson in most fantasy settings.