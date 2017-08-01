Easley suffered a leg injury and was carted off the practice field Tuesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Easley is coming off of what was by far his best season as a pro in 2016, when he recorded 35 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was looking to continue to make strides in his second year with the Rams, but that may be on hold after his apparent leg injury. The team has not yet commented on his status, but getting carted off the field is always an ominous sign. He's currently without a timetable for return.