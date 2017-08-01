Rams' Dominique Easley: Carted off Tuesday
Easley suffered a leg injury and was carted off the practice field Tuesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Easley is coming off of what was by far his best season as a pro in 2016, when he recorded 35 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was looking to continue to make strides in his second year with the Rams, but that may be on hold after his apparent leg injury. The team has not yet commented on his status, but getting carted off the field is always an ominous sign. He's currently without a timetable for return.
More News
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Signs tender with Rams•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Tendered by Rams•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Active for Sunday•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Plays in all four preseason contests•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Signs one-year deal with Rams•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...