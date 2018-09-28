Easley (knee) could remained sidelined for a significant amount of time, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Easley seems to have suffered a significant injury during the Rams' Week 3 victory over the Chargers. The 2014 first-rounder has a history of serious knee issues, so expect an update on Easley's health in the near future. The depth linebacker played mostly a special teams role, so his extended absence should have a minimal impact on Los Angeles' defense.

