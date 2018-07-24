Easley (knee) will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Easley missed all of last season with a torn ACL and is nearing a return. However, he isn't ready for the start of camp and he remains without a concrete return timetable. Look for Tanzel Smart and John Franklin to pick up some extra reps along the defensive line as long as Easley remains out.