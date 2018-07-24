Rams' Dominique Easley: Opening camp on PUP list
Easley (knee) will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Easley missed all of last season with a torn ACL and is nearing a return. However, he isn't ready for the start of camp and he remains without a concrete return timetable. Look for Tanzel Smart and John Franklin to pick up some extra reps along the defensive line as long as Easley remains out.
