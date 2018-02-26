Easley (knee) recently resumed running on an anti-gravity treadmill, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.

Easley spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL last August. While it isn't clear if he'll be ready for offseason workouts this spring, he appears be making steady progress in his recovery and should be full-go in time for training camp.

