Rams' Dominique Easley: Progressing in recovery
Easley (knee) recently resumed running on an anti-gravity treadmill, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.
Easley spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL last August. While it isn't clear if he'll be ready for offseason workouts this spring, he appears be making steady progress in his recovery and should be full-go in time for training camp.
