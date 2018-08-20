Easley (knee) was promoted to the active roster Monday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Easley opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list following the torn ACL he suffered last season. The news of activation is promising for the 2014 first-round pick looking to establish a career footing. While he's still buried on the depth chart, Easley could be evaluated more closely by the coaching staff this preseason given Aaron Donald's lingering holdout.

