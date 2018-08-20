Rams' Dominique Easley: Promoted to active roster
Easley (knee) was promoted to the active roster Monday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Easley opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list following the torn ACL he suffered last season. The news of activation is promising for the 2014 first-round pick looking to establish a career footing. While he's still buried on the depth chart, Easley could be evaluated more closely by the coaching staff this preseason given Aaron Donald's lingering holdout.
More News
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Opening camp on PUP list•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Recovering from more than ACL tear•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Re-signing with Los Angeles•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Progressing in recovery•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Stashed on injured reserve•
-
Rams' Dominique Easley: Torn ACL confirmed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...