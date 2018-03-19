Easley (knee) intends to sign a one-year deal with the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

The big man off the edge saw his year flash by in the blink of an eye upon tearing his ACL before the start of the 2017 regular season. In his first season with the Rams back in 2016, Easley registered 3.5 sacks and was a key contributor in the trenches for Los Angeles.