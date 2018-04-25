Rams' Dominique Easley: Recovering from more than ACL tear
Easley, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last October, revealed he also underwent surgery to repair a damaged LCL in August, the defensive lineman said on Episode 2 of the Rams original series "Behind the Grind."
Easley went down in the opening days of training camp last summer and spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve. However, it's apparent that the full extent of his injury wasn't disclosed. In any case, the ACL injury is the main concern here and, given the timing of the injury, Easley should be full-go in time for this year's training camp. Assuming he makes a full recovery, Easley is poised to enter the 2018 season as a key rotational piece on a stacked Rams defensive line that added three-time first-team All-Pro Ndamukong Suh this offseason.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...