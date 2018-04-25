Easley, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last October, revealed he also underwent surgery to repair a damaged LCL in August, the defensive lineman said on Episode 2 of the Rams original series "Behind the Grind."

Easley went down in the opening days of training camp last summer and spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve. However, it's apparent that the full extent of his injury wasn't disclosed. In any case, the ACL injury is the main concern here and, given the timing of the injury, Easley should be full-go in time for this year's training camp. Assuming he makes a full recovery, Easley is poised to enter the 2018 season as a key rotational piece on a stacked Rams defensive line that added three-time first-team All-Pro Ndamukong Suh this offseason.