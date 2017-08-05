Easley (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Easley tore his right ACL on Wednesday and is set to miss the entire 2017 season. Given the timing of his injury, Easley is highly unlikely to be one of the Rams' two activations off IR.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories