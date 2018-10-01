Rams' Dominique Easley: Undergoes knee surgery, could miss rest of season
Easley (knee) underwent surgery Monday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
Although unofficial, it appears Easley's season is over. The Rams will likely address Easley's status in the coming days but given the surgery, it seems more than likely that Easley will begin setting his sights on 2019. Employed mainly as a reserve linebacker, Los Angeles' on-field production shouldn't take too much of a dip without Easley.
