Rams' Dominique Easley: Won't play Thursday
Easley (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Easley will remain sidelined during Thursday Night Football while nursing a knee injury sustained in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Chargers. The depth linebacker's absence is unlikely to significantly affect Los Angeles' defense.
