Rams' Dominique Hatfield: Out for season
Hatfield (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Rams on Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Hatfield suffered the injury on special teams and was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the Bears. As evidenced by this news, the injury was severe enough to end his 2018 campaign.
