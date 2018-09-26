Hatfield agreed to a contract with the Rams on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hatfield was promoted from the practice squad following the placement of Aqib Talib (ankle) on injured reserve. The 23-year-old will serve as a depth cornerback and special teams option in Los Angeles, and could see defensive snaps against the Vikings on Thursday if Marcus Peters (calf) is unable to suit up.

