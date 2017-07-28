Hatfield was placed on the Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed injury, Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star reports.
Hatfield joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent this offseason and he's competing for a role as a depth corner and special teams player. The specifics of his injury haven't been announced, and he is without a concrete return timetable as a result.
