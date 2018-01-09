Hatfield signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on Monday.

Hatfield spent the first 13 weeks of the season on the Rams' 53-man roster, but was waived in early December as he dealt with a hip injury. The 23-year-old was mostly relegated to special teams in 2017, and would need to make significant strides this offseason if he is to increase his defensive role next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories