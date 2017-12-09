Hatfield is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles with a hip injury.

Hatfield was a new addition to the injury report Thursday and did not practice Friday, and the severity of the injury remains unclear. Nickell Robey-Coleman would slot in at the Rams' primary nickel cornerback with Hatfield unlikely to play.

