Rams' Donte Deayon: Back with Rams
Deayon re-signed with the Rams on a one-year pact Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old suited up in three games for the Rams after being elevated from the practice squad Week 11, logging just three solo tackles. The Rams' secondary has been depleted this offseason with departures, giving Deayon a much stronger chance to crack the 53-man roster heading into the 2020 season.
