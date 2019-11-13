Play

On Wednesday, Deayon was promoted to the Rams' active roster.

Darious Williams (knee) could miss LA's Week 11 game against Chicago, a reality that prompted the team to promote Deayon. The 25-year-old adds depth to the Rams' secondary but isn't likely to provide any meaningful return in IDP formats.

