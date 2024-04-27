The Los Angeles Rams chose running back Blake Corum with a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It might have been more wishcasting than anything else, but a reunion in L.A. with Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers was what many folks were expecting for Corum. Here's what you need to know about his Fantasy stock in both season-long and Dynasty formats.

Age as of Week 1: 24 | Height: 5-foot-7 3/4 | Weight: 205 | Hand: 9 | Arm: 28 7/8 | Wing: 70 1/8 | 40: 4.53 seconds

Corum's Fantasy fit with the Rams

Corum offers a physical change-of-pace back to a Rams run game that relied way too heavily on Kyren Williams last year. That's the starting point for a guy who racked up at least 247 carries in consecutive seasons for the Wolverines. He runs tough and bounces off defenders, but he also has just enough speed to break off big gains. There will probably be an effort made to make him a little more patient of a runner, and he isn't really cut out to be a third-down back (his pass protection is solid, not great, and he's not a verified receiver. It probably spells out a modest role for Corum in his first season as a backseat RB behind Williams. He will for sure get drafted in every seasonal league, but it would be a little too rich to attach yourself to him with a Top-100 choice until it's clear he could split reps with Williams. Reminder: Head coach Sean McVay has never been a big fan of splitting RB workloads.

Dynasty Outlook

Here are two strikes against Corum: He's entering the NFL with 505 carries over his past two collegiate seasons, and he'll turn 24 years old as a rookie. If he's going to make an impact in the league, it'll be sooner than later. His profile suggests he's suited to work on running downs and that's it, cratering his upside to be a factor no matter which team drafted him. With the long-term view muddy and his role in the offense seemingly limited, Corum is best picked as a second-rounder in rookie-only drafts -- toward the front in one-QB and in the middle in SuperFlex/two-QB. Jonathon Brooks and Trey Benson both belong ahead of him.