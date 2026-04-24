If you have a late first round rookie pick in you Dynasty Fantasy Football league, congratulations. After the Los Angeles Rams selected Ty Simpson, Round 1 of rookie drafts just got a little bit more valuable. That is because generally when a quarterback gets drafted in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, they get drafted in Round 1 of rookie drafts. Barring an injury to Matthew Stafford, Simpson won't matter for redraft leagues in 2025 but this landing spot and draft capital give him as much Dynasty value as you could have asked for.

Simpson started 15 games for Alabama last year and completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Last year was his first as a starter, so you can count a lack of starting experience as one of the biggest question marks around Simpson. While he does have enough mobility to maneuver in the pocket, you should not expect much rushing upside from him in the NFL. The other big negative for Simpson is his size, he measured just 6-foot-1, 211 pounds at the NFL combine. He's also already 23 years old.

Simpson's biggest strength may be his pre-snap processing as he handled a lot of that responsibility at Alabama. That should make his transition to the NFL slightly easier. While his physical tools aren't exactly strengths, there is just enough there in terms of arm strength, decision-making, and accuracy to believe that he could be a starting quarterback in the perfect situation. From a longterm perspective, being coached by Sean McVay and sitting behind Matthew Stafford may just be that perfect situation. If he does take over for Stafford in a year and gets to throw to Puka Nacua in this offensive scheme, Simpson may be a serviceable QB2 for Fantasy Football purposes.

I had Jeff Bell from Footballguys on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty for my Rookie Quarterback Preview. We talked extensively about Simpson, check it out.

The first question to answer with Simpson is where he gets selected in rookie drafts. With Round 1 draft capital he is all but certain to be a first round pick in Superflex leagues. He will be drafted after Jeremiyah Love, Fenando Mendoza, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon for sure. I won't take him before pick 8, and wouldn't be surprised if he falls to 10 or 11. In one-quarterback leagues, Simpson shouldn't be drafted before late Round 2. In my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings, Simpson will rank at QB31, in the same range as Tua Tagovailoa, J.J. McCarthy, and Shedeur Sanders. That list of names seems particularly instructive when it comes to Simpson's Dynast value. He could get a chance to start, and if he does it will probably be in a better situation than those guys.