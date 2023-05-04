Winn signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent Thursday.
Winn wasn't selected during the 2023 Draft, but he will now bolster the Rams' signal-caller depth ahead of training camp after completing 232 of his 379 pass attempts for 2,928 yards, to go along with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions at the University of Tennessee at Martin last season. With a crowded Los Angeles quarterback room that also includes Matthew Stafford, Brett Rypien and Stetson Bennett, it's likely the 24-year-old will face an uphill battle to make the team's active roster.