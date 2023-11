Shelley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sustaining a hamstring injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Shelley has mostly contributed on special teams this season while also playing a backup corner role behind starters Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant. Shelley did not record a stat before exiting Sunday's contest, and while he's on the sidelines, Tre Tomlinson is a candidate to see increased work on special teams and in the secondary.