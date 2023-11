The Rams placed Shelley (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday.

Shelley hurt his hamstring during Sunday's Week 12 win over the Cardinals and will now miss at least Los Angeles' next four games. The veteran cornerback logged 47 defensive snaps Week 9 against Green Bay but has otherwise worked primarily on special teams throughout the campaign. On the season, Shelley has accumulated eight tackles (seven solo), two pass deflections and a recovered fumble over 11 games.