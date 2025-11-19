Rams' Emmanuel Forbes: Logs season-high tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forbes logged five tackles (four solo) during the Rams' win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Forbes had a productive outing in the victory, as he racked up a season-high five tackles. The 24-year-old is off to a solid start to the campaign, as his 26 tackles (20 solo) are just 12 tackles shy of his career-best mark set back in 2023.
