Play

Weddle amassed nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in Monday's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Weddle hadn't tallied more than seven tackles in a single contest since Week 6, but it was still a night to forget against his former team as the Rams' defense failed to keep up with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories