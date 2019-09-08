Weddle was carted off the field during Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

There's no definitive status on Weddle's return, but he'll be examined in the locker room and likely stay there at least until halftime is over. Weddle made six tackles (two solo) before exiting the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories