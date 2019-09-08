Weddle is being evaluated for a possible concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against Carolina.

The veteran was carted off the field after sustaining a nasty head injury. Now that Weddle is done for the day, Marqui Christian will likely continue to see an increase in snaps. Expect the team to have a report regarding the concussion tests in the coming days.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories