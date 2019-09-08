Weddle is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers with a head laceration, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Weddle was carted off the field early in the second quarter, and after being examined in the locker room, likely won't return to the game. Marqui Christian and Nick Scott are candidates to fill in at the free safety position should Weddle be officially ruled out.

