Weddle underwent surgery to trim the meniscus in his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The recovery from this surgery should only take a few weeks, but Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reported in December that Weddle would also undergo shoulder surgery. Thiry relayed that the 35-year-old safety is considering retirement as well, and how he recovers from his pair of surgeries may play a role in his decision. Weddle is due to make $4.25 million in the 2020 season.