Rams' Eric Weddle: Hopeful for Week 2
Head coach Sean McVay said he's hopeful Weddle (concussion) will play against New Orleans on Sunday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
McVay noted, "You respect the process that this concussion protocol entails. It's always a positive sign when a player is asymptomatic, but there's a lot of tests that he has to go through to get the thumbs up to go. You always have to have those contingency plans in place. I think we're hopeful he'll be able to check out, but he has to go through all that." If Weddle is unable to suit up against the Saints, look for Marqui Christian and Taylor Rapp to be more involved. Rapp, the recent second-round pick out of Washington, owns the potential to be a serviceable contributor in IDP settings with enough playing time.
