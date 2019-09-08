Coach Sean McVay said Weddle is in concussion protocol, but Weddle tweeted that he's "good as gold," Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay's word trumps Weddle's self-diagnosed recovery, but this may be encouraging news for a quick recovery. Keep an eye on Weddle's practice status Wednesday as the team gets ready for Week 2's contest versus the Saints. If Weddle misses additional time, expect Marqui Christian to bump into a starting free safety role.