Weddle recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 20-7 loss to San Francisco.

The veteran has now piled up 51 tackles (28 solo) through six contests, which makes him one of the more reliable defensive backs in IDP settings. With the Los Angeles offense in a bit of a funk, Weddle's fantasy value could also be trending up.

