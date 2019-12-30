Weddle is considering retirement, and he's set to have shoulder and knee surgery this offseason, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Weddle had an impressive campaign, as he started all 16 games and recorded 108 tackles -- his highest total since 2013. The 34-year-old safety relayed that he won't come back to be a backup, and he believes the Rams will opt for younger talent like Taylor Rapp and John Johnson (shoulder) next year. Weddle has one year remaining on his contract.