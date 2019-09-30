Rams' Eric Weddle: Racks up 15 tackles
Weddle had 15 tackles (10 solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers had 22 first downs via the pass, leaving Weddle plenty of opportunities to tally tackles in the middle of the field. The veteran safety had 34 tackles (20 solo) with three passes defense through the first four weeks of the season.
